Ethiopia reports 2,068 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, April 1 (Xinhua) — Ethiopia registered 2,068 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 206,589 as of Wednesday evening, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said 24 new deaths from the coronavirus were reported across the country during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 2,865.

The East African country reported 1,484 more recoveries from the disease, taking the national count to 158,109, it said.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East African region, and the fourth most COVID-19-affected country in Africa in terms of positive cases.

The latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of the African continent’s total confirmed cases.

Ethiopia started COVID-19 vaccine jabs recently after the country received its first 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX, which is said to play a crucial role in the east African country’s fight against the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Ethiopia received a batch of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, donated by the Chinese government to the East African country. Enditem