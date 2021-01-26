Ethiopia reports 365 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health on Monday reported 365 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 134,132.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country reached 2,071 as of Monday evening, after five new deaths were reported, the ministry said.

It added that 783 more recoveries were registered during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total recoveries to 120,199.

The country has so far conducted 1,924,136 COVID-19 tests, including 4,473 tests during the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of the virus. Enditem