Ethiopia reports 547 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Ethiopia registered 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 139,408, the country’s Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country has reached 2,122 as of Wednesday evening, after six new deaths were reported, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said 182 more recoveries were logged during the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 123,988.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

The country has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East African region.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of the virus.

The East African nation has so far conducted 1,980,005 COVID-19 tests, including 5,632 new COVID-19 tests during the past 24-hours period, according to the ministry.

The COVID-19 medical tests conducted in Ethiopia are among the highest in Africa, mainly next to South Africa and Morocco, according to recent figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). Enditem