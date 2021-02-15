Ethiopia reports 788 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Ethiopia reported 788 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 147,092, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 2,194 after 13 new fatalities were recorded, the ministry said.

It said 723 more recoveries were registered, taking the national count to 128,742.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

According to latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ethiopia is one of the countries which have conducted the most COVID-19 tests in Africa, only next to South Africa and Morocco. Enditem