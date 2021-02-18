Ethiopia reports 818 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Ethiopia registered 818 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 149,308, the country’s Ministry of Health said Wednesday evening.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country has so far rose to 2,237, after 14 new deaths were reported, the ministry said.

It said that 979 more recoveries were logged, taking the national count to 130,124.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases accounted for about 4 percent of Africa’s total.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus. Enditem