Ethiopia signs deal with Chinese, Korean firms on off-grid electrification project

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — The Ethiopian government has signed a 24 million U.S. dollars off-grid electrification project contract with three Chinese firms and one South Korean firm, an Ethiopian official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Xinhua, Melaku Taye, Communications Director at Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU), said the project aims to electrify 25 rural towns across the country, which is expected to benefit about 145,000 people living in this area.

The Africa Development Bank and the Ethiopian government are expected to jointly cover the total cost of the project.

Ethiopia expects the off-grid electrification project to be completed in six months.

The government is working to increase electrification coverage across the country from around 60 percent currently to 100 percent by 2025.

Ethiopia further plans to increase its current 4,280 MW electricity generation capacity to 17,300 MW by 2025, with power generation projects in hydro, wind, geothermal, solar and biomass sectors.

The government has also embarked on massive energy projects across the country with a view to succeeding in its plans to make the East African country a light industry hub in Africa by 2025. Enditem