Ethiopia to get 34,000 nationals back from Saudi Arabia: official

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Ethiopia is working to get 34,000 nationals back from Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks, the Ethiopia Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonen said on Friday.

Presenting a six-month performance report to Ethiopia’s parliament, Mekonen who is also Ethiopia’s acting Foreign Minister, said extensive work is being undertaken to return home 34,000 Ethiopians living in difficult conditions in the Middle East.

Tens of thousands of Ethiopians are estimated to reside in Saudi Arabia, engaged in various sectors ranging from construction works to domestic work.

Many of the Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia are living under difficult conditions, either laid off from their work or their salaries reduced because of the COVID-19-induced global economic downturn.

“The Ethiopian government is working on a plan to transport on average 1,000 citizens a week,” said Demeke.

Demeke also said efforts will be undertaken to respond to the problems of citizens living in other foreign countries, reported state media outlet Ethiopia News Agency (ENA).

In recent months, Ethiopia has stepped up efforts to return home its citizens stranded in various foreign countries, as part of the government’s newly unveiled “citizen focused diplomacy”.

The Ethiopian government is also working to dismantle sophisticated human trafficking networks, as well as create economic opportunities for nationals with low incomes. Enditem