Ethiopian gov’t introduces initiatives to improve investment landscape

Photo shows vehicles of a tourism company parking at a yard in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, Aug. 21, 2020. The number of international arrivals in Ethiopia dropped by 35.5 percent as of March 2020 due to decreased flights cancelled by the Ethiopian Airlines Group which flies to over 80 destinations worldwide from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report said. According to the report, among the newly introduced initiatives by the Ethiopian government to improve the investment landscape in the tourism sector include relaxed visa policies enabling nationals as well as residents from the 55-member African Union (AU) to obtain visa on arrival. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)