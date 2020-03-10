Ethiopian investigators set to blame Boeing for plane…

March 6 – Ethiopian crash investigators have tentatively concluded that the crash of a Boeing Co 737 MAX last year was caused by the plane’s design, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a draft report being circulated to participants in the probe.

The conclusions say little or nothing about the performance of Ethiopian Airlines or its flight crew, the report https://bloom.bg/2InQ4gu said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)