Ethiopian leader lauds Erdogan’s COVID-19 aid campaign

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s prime minister on Thursday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his efforts to support African nation’s fight against the coronavirus.

This came in a Twitter post by Abiy Ahmed Ali, who said he had a telephone conversation with the Turkish president.

“I appreciate @RTErdogan’s interest to support #Ethiopia overcome #COVID19 challenges. Thank you for a good phone conversation and look forward to partnering in the supply of essential medical equipment,” Ahmed said.

Turkey is one of the largest investors in Ethiopia in various sectors — including textiles and other manufacturing companies as well as construction.

Turkey’s state-run aid agency Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is also active in both development and humanitarian activities in Ethiopia.

Erdogan paid a state visit to Ethiopia in January 2015 during which he elaborated his country’s strategic cooperation and partnership with Ethiopia in particular and the African continent in general.

Turkey had its Consulate General opened in 1912 in the eastern city of Harar; and in 1926 it established its Embassy in Addis Ababa, the first in Sub-Saharan Africa.

That was followed by opening of an Ethiopian Embassy in Turkey in 1933.