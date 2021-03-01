Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 158,000

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — The Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) on Saturday reported 1,006 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 158,053.

The ministry also said the COVID-19 death toll stood at 2,354, including 14 new fatalities recorded over the same period.

With 175 more recoveries registered, the total number came to 134,736, said the ministry.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

The country has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the east African region.

The Ethiopian government recently started a campaign to encourage face mask wearing in the public as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The east African nation has so far conducted 2,128,036 COVID-19 tests, including 6,759 new tests during the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

COVID-19 tests conducted in Ethiopia are among the highest in Africa, mainly next to South Africa and Morocco, according to recent figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). Enditem