Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 130,772

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — The Ethiopian Ministry of Health said Saturday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the East African country rose to 130,772, after new 446 cases were reported.

The ministry said that the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country reached 2,029 as of Saturday evening, including six new deaths reported during the last 24-hour period.

The ministry further said that some 116,045 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered so far, including 617 in the last 24-hour period.

It also said that some 12,696 of the total reported COVID-19 cases are active cases, of which 219 of the patients are said to be under severe conditions.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation with about 107 million people, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the east African region.

Ethiopia is the fifth-most COVID-19 affected country in the African continent, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

The Ethiopian government has recently called on the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures, so as to contain the spread of the virus.

Ethiopia has so far conducted 1,882,151 COVID-19 tests, including 6,111 during the past 24-hour period, according to the ministry. Enditem