Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 24,000

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 24,175 after 584 new COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed on Tuesday, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health said.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Health in a statement issued on Tuesday revealed that from a total of 11,881 medical tests that were conducted within the last 24 hours, 584 of them tested positive for COVID-19, eventually bringing the total number of positive cases to 24,175.

The ministry also disclosed that twenty patients succumbed to illnesses related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the East African country to 440.

According to the Ethiopian Ministry of Health, the number of recoveries is also increasing as some 10,696 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had so far recovered, including 285 in the last 24 hours period.

The ministry also noted that a total of 13,037 COVID-19 patients are still undergoing medical treatment, out of which 190 are in severe health condition.

Amid Ethiopia’s rapid COVID-19 infection rate in recent weeks, Ethiopia is intensifying its mass COVID-19 testing campaign.

As the East African country strengthened the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese engagement has injected much-needed momentum in Ethiopia’s anti-pandemic efforts.

On Monday, the Chinese technology and social media giant, ByteDance, donated 100,000 COVID-19 testing kits in support of Ethiopia’s anti-COVID-19 pandemic efforts.

ByteDance, founded in 2012, is owner of the popular video sharing application Tik Tok which has hundreds of millions of users around the world. Enditem