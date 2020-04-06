Ethiopia’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 38

ADDIS ABABA, April 4 (Xinhua) — The Ethiopia Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) on Saturday reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases in the east African country to 38.

“Ethiopia conducted 89 laboratory tests in the last 24 hours and three cases were confirmed for COVID-19, making the total cases 38.”

“All three confirmed cases are Ethiopian nationals who live in the country’s capital Addis Ababa,” the FMoH disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the FMoH, the three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which consist of two males and one female range in ages between 29 to 35 years old.

FMoH further said all three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have a history of foreign travel, with two of them being recent arrivals from Dubai and one other being a recent returnee from Sweden.

Ethiopia confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 13.

The Ethiopian government has instituted a wide range of measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the east African country.

Those measures including mass disinfection of Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa and the closure of all of Ethiopia’s land borders to the movement of people, with the exception of incoming essential goods to the east African country.

Ethiopia has also allocated 156 million U.S. dollars and freed thousands of prisoners to combat the spread of COVID-19.