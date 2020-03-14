EU disapproves of US travel ban, taken unilaterally and…

BRUSSELS, March 12 – The European Union disapproves of the U.S. decision to impose a unilateral travel ban on European countries, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said in a statement on Thursday.

“The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation,” they said, adding that the EU is taking “strong” measures to limit the spread of the virus. (Reporting by Marine Strauss Editing by Philip Blenkinsop/Mark Heinrich)