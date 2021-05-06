EU drug agency reviewing BioNTech shots for ages 12-15

BRUSSELS

The EU medicine regulator announced Monday that it had started to review if BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines can be given to young people age 12 to 15.

Last December the European Medicine Agency approved the COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older.

Now, following the request of pharma companies BioNTech and Pfizer, the EMA started to evaluate if the jab’s application can be expanded to the younger group.

The assessment will also take into consideration the results of a large ongoing clinical trial with the involvement of adolescents older than 12, the agency said.

The agency promised to deliver the results as soon as possible.

Depending on its assessment, the European Commission may approve expanding the drug’s application.

BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines were the first COVID-19 jabs authorized in the EU.

The jab uses an innovative mRNA technique based on a messenger molecule with instructions to produce a protein from the virus that causes COVID-19 to prepare the body to fight the disease.

Unlike traditional vaccines, BioNTech/Pfizer does not contain the virus itself.