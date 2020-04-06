EU evacuates nationals from Uganda over COVID-19

KAMPALA, April 5 (Xinhua) — The European Union (EU) has started evacuating nationals of its member states from Uganda because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vianney Luggya, the communications officer of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, told Xinhua by telephone on Sunday that several aircraft were being permitted to land at Entebbe International Airport at the request of EU.

“On Saturday, a Brussels Airline plane landed at the airport and carried away some Europeans,” Luggya said.

He added that the planes come in without passengers on board and carry away the Europeans.

“It is not the first one to land here. Even the U.S. embassy has previously written to the government through the ministry of foreign affairs to evacuate their people,” Luggya said.

According to Luggya, the planes are granted special clearance under emergency category.

President Yoweri Museveni late last month banned all passenger planes from landing in Uganda in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, the President said only emergency and cargo planes would be given access.

Luggya said even when the lockdown has just started, there were two flights by KLM which carried away Americans and Europeans.

“Yesterday’s flight departed with over 200 people on board,” he said.

He also said cargo flights continued coming in and leaving the airport, although the volume of cargo had gone down.

“Some of our cargo was coming in through the belly of passenger planes. That is no longer coming in,” he said.

Uganda has confirmed 48 cases of COVID-19, with no death, according to the ministry of health.