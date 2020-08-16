EU foreign ministers urge Lebanon to address crisis following explosions

BRUSSELS, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — The foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) on Friday urged the Lebanese government to address the economic and social crisis in the wake of the deadly explosions that rocked Lebanon’s capital Beirut last week.

In a video conference urgently called by Josep Borrell, EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, the ministers demanded the Lebanese authorities rebuild trust and reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund about financial support.

The ministers considered it essential to “have a capable, representative and accountable Lebanese government that delivers on a credible reform agenda, including good governance, accountability and transparency,” according to a press release issued after the meeting.

They also called for an independent and credible investigation of the blasts, which left at least 171 dead and thousands more injured and displaced.

The 27-member bloc has offered an initial aid worth 33 million euros (about 39 million U.S. dollars), and pledged an additional amount of 30 million euros (35.5 million dollars) to address the urgent needs. Over 250 rescuers from EU members have been deployed on the ground in Lebanon. Enditem