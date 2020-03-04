EU foreign policy chief says Turkey, EU should cooperate on refugees

ANKARA, March 4 (Xinhua) — The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stressed that Turkey and the EU should work to address common challenges over regional conflict, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported Wednesday.

“Pressure and unilateral action are not an answer. We need to work hand in hand to address common challenges, for the benefit of both Turkey and the EU,” Borrell said on his Twitter account after a meeting with the Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in Ankara.

Borrell and EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Larencic paid a two-day visit to Turkey on March 3-4 to discuss the situation in Idlib in Syria, humanitarian consequences for the civilians there and Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Borrell also met Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to discuss the recent developments in Idlib where the Turkish army is in clashes with the Syrian government forces.

“Humanitarian situation in Idlib is of extreme gravity. We need to promote de-escalation and have an in-depth discussion with Turkey on security and defence challenges,” Borrell said on Twitter after meeting with the Turkish defense minister.

The EU officials stepped up to have talks with Turkish authorities after Ankara decided to allow crossings of refugees in Turkey to Europe.