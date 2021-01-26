EU foreign policy chief to visit Russia in February

MOSCOW, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will pay a working visit to Moscow on Feb. 4-6, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

On Feb. 5, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Borrell will discuss “the entire range of problems and prospects of Russian-EU relations,” the ministry said in a statement.

Both sides will exchange views on the situation in the Western Balkans, the Middle East and North Africa, and the region of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

They will also discuss the prospect of the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and security issues in Europe. Enditem