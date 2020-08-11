EU gives Zambia medical supplies against COVID-19

LUSAKA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The European Union (EU) on Tuesday gave Zambia life-saving medicines and medical supplies to help the southern African nation tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation involves essential medicines and protective clothing.

Jacek Jankowski, EU Ambassador to Zambia said the donation, worth 2.7 million Euros will go a long way in helping the country to contain not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also help in the provision of routine health care service delivery.

The donation, he said, demonstrates the long-standing cordial relations that have existed between the EU and Zambia. He further announced that the organization was ready to stand with Zambia in building its resilience to respond to the pandemic.

“We need to fight this pandemic together. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the EU has been standing in solidarity with Zambia in fighting the disease,” he said.

Chitalu Chilufya, Zambia’s Health Minister thanked the EU for the donation, adding that the organization has been one of Zambia’s strategic partners in the health sector for a long time.

He said the government was committed to achieving universal health coverage hence its decision to invest in improving health care service delivery and infrastructure.

The Zambian minister further thanked the EU for standing in solidarity with the country especially in the current situation where the country was battling with COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem