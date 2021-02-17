EU grants Tanzania 135 mln USD to support funded programs

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — The European Union (EU) and the government of Tanzania on Tuesday signed a 111.5 million euros (about 135 million U.S. dollars) grant for supporting six EU-financed programs in the East African nation.

A statement by the Ministry of Finance and Planning said the agreement was signed in the capital Dodoma between the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Doto James, and the EU head of delegation to Tanzania, Manfredo Fanti.

According to the statement, the EU-funded programs in Tanzania are the energy sector reform, integrated approach to sustainable cooking solutions, support to the beekeeping value chain, strengthening plant health services for enhanced food safety, support for business environment, growth and innovation, and technical cooperation facility.

“EU is one of our key strategic partners in terms of supporting government efforts in achieving sustainable development,” said the permanent secretary.

James said the EU support has come at the right time when the government was creating an enabling environment for industrialization to foster economic growth. Enditem