EU industrial production continues to rise in June

BRUSSELS, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The relaxation of COVID-19 containment measures in many member states of the European Union (EU) had a positive effect on industrial production which saw a 9.1 percent month-on-month increase in June, both in the euro area and the whole EU region, the EU’s statistical office Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

The positive trend has been seen in the second consecutive month since the pandemic hit the 27-member bloc in late February. In May 2020, industrial production rose by 12.3 percent in the euro area and by 11.6 percent in the EU, following a sharp decrease in April.

The largest increase in the euro area and the EU was seen in durable consumer goods, which rose by 20.2 percent in both areas, followed by a 14.2 percent increase in the production of capital goods in both.

The highest increases were registered in Slovakia (21.7 percent), Hungary (17.1 percent) and Romania (16.3 percent). Decreases were observed in Belgium (-1.4 percent) and Finland (-0.8 percent).

The EU’s statistical office said, despite the monthly increase, industrial production in June could not match the level in the same period last year. When compared to June 2019, industrial production was still down by 12.3 percent in the euro area and 11.6 percent in the EU. Enditem