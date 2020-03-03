EU interior ministers to discuss Turkey border…

BRUSSELS, March 2 – European Union home affairs ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation at the EU’s border with Turkey where thousands of migrants are trying to cross into Greece and Bulgaria since last week, three officials said.

The meeting is meant to provide support to Greece and Bulgaria in their task of patrolling the EU external border, two officials said, reporting the results of a meeting of EU diplomats on Monday.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio and John Chalmers)