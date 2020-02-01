EU leaders vow to remove ‘red tape’ to stop countries leaving

The Union Jack was symbolically removed from a display of EU member state flags in Brussels tonight with just hours to go until Brexit takes place.

The red, white and blue national emblem was taken out of the line-up outside the European Council in the Belgian capital this evening.

Similar removals took place at other EU buildings and the blue European flag was taken down from a pole outside the UK mission in the Belgian capital, as EU leaders admitted the bloc must change to be ‘better loved’ if it wants to stop other countries leaving.

EU chiefs have been voicing sadness as the historic moment looms, and also setting out their desire to overhaul the bloc once it is reduced to 27 member states.

Council president Charles Michel admitted they will work to make sure that a united Europe is more popular in member states, amid growing disquiet in countries like Greece and Italy.

‘We want them to be keener about the European project and so our concern is to stop using jargon and to cut down the red tape,’ he told a Brussels press conference.

However, Mr Michel, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament president David Sassoli could not resist a swipe, as they warned Britain that ‘size matters’ and claimed only the EU can address the world’s problems.

In a joint newspaper article, the trio spoke of their ‘fondness for the United Kingdom’ and praised Britons for their ‘creativity, ingenuity, culture, and traditions’.

But they suggested on its own Britain will not be able to influence global affairs in the way that it has been able to as a member of the bloc.

They then used the joint press conference to double down on the jibe as Ms von der Leyen said ‘strength does not lie in splendid isolation’.

Their hostility was in contract to an olive branch held out by Donald Tusk to his departing UK ‘friends’.

Ahead of the historic moment at 11pm, the former European Commission president used an online message to say: ‘We will always be a community. And no Brexit will ever change that.’

The comments came as Britain’s MEPs left the European Parliament for the final time.

The Brexit Party’s contingent marked the occasion this morning with a show of strength as they marched out of the building carrying a ‘Brexodus Express’ banner as Ann Widdecombe said: ‘The MEPs leaving here today, our duty is done, our harvest is home and now we’re off.’

Britain’s EU marks a ‘sea change’ for the bloc, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said.

‘We regret (Brexit), and we think the majority of the German population feel the same, but we respect the decision,’ Steffen Seibert said at a government press conference this morning.

Berlin hopes Britain will continue to be a ‘close partner and friend’, he added.

Britain’s split from Brussels has prompted a great deal of soul searching in the EU about its status and its position on the world stage.

Critics of the EU like Nigel Farage have predicted that Brexit will signal the beginning of the end of the political union.

But writing in The Times, Ms von der Leyen, Mr Michel and Mr Sassoli said Brexit will ‘mark a new dawn for Europe’ as well as the UK.

They claimed that the years since the result of the 2016 EU referendum had ‘brought us closer together as nations, as institutions and as people’.

‘They have reminded us all that the EU is more than a market or economic power but stands for values that we all share and defend,’ the trio wrote.

‘This is why the member states of the EU will continue to join forces and build a common future.

‘In an age of great power competition and turbulent geopolitics, size matters.

‘No country alone can hold back the tide of climate change, find the solutions to the digital future or have a strong voice in the ever-louder cacophony of the world. But together, the EU can.’

The comments are likely to spark anger among Brexiteers and reinforce their belief that leaving the EU is the correct course for the UK.

The remarks also risk souring trade talks between Britain and Brussels before formal negotiations on the future partnership agreement have even begun.

The EU trio addressed the media in Brussels this morning as Mr Michel said the EU would become stronger after Brexit.

He said: ‘It is never a happy moment when someone leaves but we are opening a new chapter and we will devote all our energy to building a stronger and more ambitious European Union.’

He also delivered a trade talks warning as he said: ‘The more the UK will diverge from EU standards, the less access to the single market they will have.’

Meanwhile, Ms von der Leyen said she was not ‘optimistic’ or ‘pessimistic’ about Brexit but ‘determined’ to make the best of it.

She reiterated the trio’s ‘size matters’ jibe as she said ‘strength does not lie in splendid isolation’.

‘During all these years, 47 plus years, our union has gained political impetus and has become a global economic powerhouse,’ Ms von der Leyen said.

‘Our experience has taught us that strength does not lie in splendid isolation but in our unique union.

‘Nowhere else in the world can you find 27 nations of 440 million people speaking 24 different languages, relying on each other, working together, living together.

‘And this is not by accident or by chance. This is grounded in centuries of shared history, decades of shared experience and a determination and confidence to shape our common future together.’

She insisted the EU wanted to have the ‘best possible’ relationship with the UK after it leaves ‘but it will never be as good as membership’ of the bloc.

When the UK leaves the EU this evening the two sides will enter into a standstill transition period during which they will hammer out the terms of a trade deal.

The transition period will end in December 2020. Boris Johnson is adamant he will not agree to extend the transition but the EU does not believe there is enough time to strike a comprehensive deal by the end of the year.

The trio’s remarks came as Britain’s MEPs walked out of the European Parliament for the final time.

Ms Widdecombe said: ‘I have a mixture of feeling very, very jubilant and full of celebration but also profound relief because there was a time when I wondered if this day was ever going to come.

‘Indeed it was at that point that I joined the Brexit Party to try and help to make it come.’

Ms Widdecombe led the Brexit Party’s march out of the party after leader Mr Farage left Brussels for the last time as an MEP on Wednesday evening following the final vote on the Withdrawal Agreement.

She said she would be joining the rest of the party in Parliament Square for the stroke of 11pm on Friday evening.

She added: ‘And that’s it. That is the moment when Brexit has been Brexited.’