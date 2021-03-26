EU lifts sanctions on Libyan politicians

ANKARA

The European Council on Friday lifted sanctions on former prime minister of the internationally unrecognized General National Congress of Libya.

The council said in a statement that Khalifa Ghwell was on the list of individuals and entities subject to EU restrictive measures due to their role in acts that threaten the peace, stability and security of Libya, or that obstruct or undermine the successful completion of its political transition.

Ghwell has been subject to EU restrictive measures, including a travel ban and an asset freeze, since 2016, and his current listing expires on April 2.

“The EU continues to call on the international community and all relevant actors in Libya to comply with all UN Security Council Resolutions and in this regard, recalls its instrument of sanctions against possible spoilers,” it added.

On March 15, Libya’s new unity government headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh was sworn in by the Libyan Parliament.

Libyans hope the government will end years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ouster and killing of strongman Muammar al-Qaddafi in 2011.