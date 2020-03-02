EU members of UN Security Council demand halt of military escalation in NW Syria

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — The four EU members of the UN Security Council — Belgium, Estonia, France and Germany — plus Poland, which has left the council, on Friday asked for an immediate end to the military escalation in northwest Syria.

“The military escalation in Idlib must stop. It must stop now,” said a joint statement of the five countries read out by Sven Jurgenson, Estonian permanent representative to the United Nations in New York.

“We strongly condemn yesterday’s attack against Turkish forces operating in Idlib and reiterate our solidarity with Turkey. We offer our condolences for the death of Turkish soldiers,” said the statement.

The council scheduled an emergency meeting on the escalating conflict in Syria’s Idlib region, the last major opposition stronghold in the conflict-torn country.

The meeting was requested by Belgium, France, Germany, Estonia, Britain, the United States and the Dominican Republic.

Syrian government airstrikes reportedly killed 33 Turkish troops on Thursday, heightening tensions between pro-opposition Turkey and Syrian ally Russia.