EU rejects Turkey’s use of migrants for “political…

ZAGREB, March 6 – Turkey’s decision to open its border with Greece to migrants, ignoring its 2016 migration deal with the European Union, is not acceptable and any such political pressure will be rejected, EU foreign ministers said on Friday.

“The EU reiterates its serious concern over the situation at the Greek-Turkish border and strongly rejects Turkey’s use of migratory pressure for political purposes,” the ministers said in a statement after a meeting in Zagreb.

“This situation at the EU external border is not acceptable,” they said, also telling Ankara: “Migrants should not be encouraged to attempt illegal crossings by land or sea.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott Editing by Mark Heinrich)