EU supports Palestinian general elections: official

RAMALLAH, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — An EU official said on Saturday announced the EU’s support for the Palestinian legislative elections scheduled for May 22 and the presidential elections scheduled for July 31.

Shadi Othman, an EU communication official in Jerusalem, told Xinhua that the EU is ready to support the Palestinian Central Elections Commission (PCEC) and provide the required assistance for the upcoming elections.

The EU will communicate with all relevant parties “to make the Palestinian elections successful,” he said.

The EU was a significant supporter in the previous Palestinian elections and has always called for periodic Palestinian elections, Othman added.

The EU’s position is to hold the general Palestinian elections in all the Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem, he noted.

“Israel must respect the agreements and enable the Palestinian citizen to participate, whether as candidates or voters,” Othman said.

On Friday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a presidential decree that sets May 22 for the legislative elections, July 31 for the presidential elections and Aug. 31 for the National Council elections, official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Enditem