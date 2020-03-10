EU tells Turkey’s Erdogan to pull migrants back from Greek border if he wants support in Syria

The EU has told Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that if he wants support for his war in Syria, he must first pull an estimated 35,000 migrants back from the Greek border.

Erdogan flew into Brussels for talks today aimed at shoring up the shattered 2016 migrant deal, where Turkey would hold back an estimated 3.6million refugees in return for €6bn in aid from the EU.

But Ankara opened its borders last month after accusing the EU of failing to take responsibility for the refugees languishing in its country and keep up with its payments. The 27-nation bloc has denied these claims.

The European Commission’s president, Ursula von der Leyen, said she wanted to ‘future-proof’ a deal ahead of talks this morning and also criticised Turkey for ‘politicising’ its frontier. European Council president Charles Michel also attended the meeting.

Germany has come forward to offer some of the 1,000 to 1,500 Syrian children stuck in camps a home as Angela Merkel made clear that she wants others to do the same. So far only France, Portugal, Luxembourg and Finland have offered assistance, the EU said.

Menacing Turkish special ops soldiers clutching machine guns have been pictured patrolling Turkey’s borders in a bid to push migrants back, and in a possible signal of cooling relations. Ankara deployed 1,000 to the area on Thursday last week.

Erdogan has been seeking support for his intervention in the Syrian civil war, which has been criticised by the EU. He has placed troops in Kurdish areas, which were backed by the US, and the province of Idlib.

As he arrived in Brussels today, Erdogan declared he expected ‘concrete support’ from all allies, including Greece, in the Syrian civil war.

‘NATO is in a critical period during which it needs to clearly show support,’ he said. ‘The crisis stemming from Syria, with its security and humanitarian aspects, is threatening our region and even all of Europe.

‘No European country has the luxury to remain indifferent.’

NATO’s head Jens Stoltenberg told a meeting with Erdogan that the alliance has already invested more than $5bn in Turkey, including in military bases and radar sites.

The EU’s Ursula von der Leyen accused Turkey of ‘politicising’ the Greek frontier. ‘The events at the Greek-Turkish border clearly point to politically motivated pressure on the EU’s external border,’she said, ‘finding a solution to this situation will require relieving the pressure that is put on the border.’

Brussels said it had already paid half of the amount agreed in the 2016 deal, which is financing housing, schools and medical centres for refugees marooned in Turkey.

However, the accord also envisaged the EU taking in thousands of Syrian refugees directly from camps in Turkey, and rewarding Ankara with visa-free travel to the bloc and faster progression to EU membership.

Talks on this have effectively stalled since a failed coup against Erdogan in July 2016. European leaders have criticised the scale of his post-coup crack down on opponents.

Erdogan has accused Greece of violence against refugees on the border and said the country was trying to extract financial gains from the bloc over the crisis.

‘It is beyond reason and understanding that an ally and a neighbouring country points towards Turkey as the one responsible for the wave of irregular migration,’ he said, reports The Guardian.

‘And I have expressed to the secretary general that we aren’t going to allow this country to use the current situation and use the EU in order to obtain unjust gains for itself.’

Pictures of a refugee with whip marks on his back have been widely circulated. There are also reports of Greek police taking all the possessions of migrants caught in the country before packing them onto buses and sending them back to Turkey.

Greece has reportedly repelled tens of thousands of migrants and has called for further support from the EU.

Athens released a video on Saturday appearing to show a Turkish armoured vehicle trying to pull down part of its border fence, which would allow migrants to flood into the country.

The video could not be verified but Turkish officials are yet to comment on the allegations. The vehicle used appeared to be one which was purchased between May and August last year with EU funds.

Germany said today it was seeking a ‘coalition of the willing’ to help bring in children under the age of 14 or those in need of urgent medical assistance.

Greece has deployed riot police and border guards to repel people trying to enter the country and the Greek border area has since seen violent confrontations between them and the migrants. On Saturday, youths threw rocks at Greek police and tried to pull down a border fence.

Thousands of migrants have slept in terrible conditions in makeshift camps near the Greek border since the Turkish government said they were free to go, waiting for the opportunity to enter Greece.

Tens of thousands of migrants were already in Greece before Turkey announced it would open the border in February.

Many live in overcrowded camps on Greek islands, where they first arrive from the Turkish coast. The 2016 deal stipulates new arrivals must remain on the islands pending deportation unless they successfully apply for asylum.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Berlin today and tomorrow for talks.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday that Germany wouldn’t accept Turkey using people as a bargaining chips.

Greek authorities said in the 24 hours between Sunday and Monday morning, they had blocked 1,646 attempts to cross the border and arrested two people – one Moroccan and one Egyptian.