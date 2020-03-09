EU to hold new donor conference for Syria on June 29-30

ZAGREB, March 6 – The European Union will host a Syria donor conference in Brussels on June 29-30 to raise funds for victims of the nine-year war and surrounding countries, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, said governments involved in the conflict will be invited, referring to Turkey and Russia.

The conference will be the fourth annual donors’ event held by the EU and its partners, he said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by John Stonestreet)