EU, UNDP to disburse 37 mln USD to support post-cyclone recovery in Mozambique

MAPUTO, April 22 (Xinhua) — The Mozambican government signed on Wednesday in Maputo an agreement with European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to receive 34.3 million euros (about 37 million U.S. dollars) to support the implementation of the Post-cyclone Recovery Mechanism in Mozambique.

The agreement is part of the efforts of Mozambican government and its partners to respond to the disasters caused by cyclones Idai and Kenneth, as well as to build resilience against future disasters in the country.

The reconstruction project will focus on the rehabilitation of community and public infrastructure, and the promotion of economic opportunities for vulnerable groups.

“This agreement provides a solid basis for the sustainable recovery of communities most affected by cyclones and will make a big difference in people’s lives,” said Francisco Roquette, UNDP’s deputy representative at the signing ceremony.

“The support will be channeled for the education, health and housing sectors, which will benefit from the joint partnership from EU,” said Joao Machatine, the Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources who spoke at the ceremony.

In addition to the EU, the largest contributor for Mozambique’s post-cyclone recovery, other partners that have already made funds available include Canada, China, India, and Norway. Enditem