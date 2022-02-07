Euan Blair: Apprenticeships are a better way for me to make a difference than following my father Tony into politics.

Euan Blair: Apprenticeships allow me to make a bigger difference than following in my father’s footsteps into politics.

After his company went global, the former prime minister’s son now has a net worth of £160 million, and he believes he has discovered a way to make the world a more equitable place.

The government must now get more people into apprenticeships if it wants to succeed in leveling up, according to Euan Blair. The expansion of UK universities has “not worked” to create a “fairer society,” and the government must now get more people into apprenticeships if it wants to succeed in leveling up.

Tony Blair’s son has amassed an estimated £160 million fortune through his company Multiverse, which encourages people to forego university in favor of an apprenticeship – a business model that runs counter to his father’s famous goal of getting 50% of students to attend university.

Mr Blair said in an interview with i to mark National Apprenticeship Week that he inherited a desire to change society, but that he saw business rather than politics as the best way to do so.

In 2016, he co-founded Multiverse under the name White Hat.

Young people are matched with employers in the technology and professional services industries, and they are given the training they need to complete an apprenticeship.

Among its clients are Citi, Morgan Stanley, Mercedes Benz, RightMove, and Facebook’s parent company Meta.

Multiverse and Blair have both had tremendous success.

Mr Blair’s paper fortune is said to be as high as £160 million, much larger than his father’s, thanks to a fundraising round last year that saw the startup’s value rocket to almost £650 million.

“We’ve allowed universities and academia to be the gatekeepers of who gets access to the best careers and, as a result, who the winners and losers in society are for a long time,” the 38-year-old says.

“That’s a problem when there’s no clear link between academic achievement and job performance, and when elite universities don’t reflect the diversity of society.”

To make matters worse, he claims, graduates “accrue massive amounts of debt” but “rarely find decent jobs” to justify their debt.

Given the nature of his business, it’s unsurprising that he’s asked about the 50% target on a regular basis.

“It was thought that the more people who went to university, the better.

