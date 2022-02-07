Euan Blair: Apprenticeships are a better way for me to make a difference than following my father Tony into politics.

Euan Blair: Apprenticeships allow me to make a bigger difference than following in my father’s footsteps into politics.
After his company went global, the former prime minister’s son now has a net worth of £160 million, and he believes he has discovered a way to make the world a more equitable place.
The government must now get more people into apprenticeships if it wants to succeed in leveling up, according to Euan Blair. The expansion of UK universities has “not worked” to create a “fairer society,” and the government must now get more people into apprenticeships if it wants to succeed in leveling up.
Tony Blair’s son has amassed an estimated £160 million fortune through his company Multiverse, which encourages people to forego university in favor of an apprenticeship – a business model that runs counter to his father’s famous goal of getting 50% of students to attend university.
Mr Blair said in an interview with i to mark National Apprenticeship Week that he inherited a desire to change society, but that he saw business rather than politics as the best way to do so.
In 2016, he co-founded Multiverse under the name White Hat.
Young people are matched with employers in the technology and professional services industries, and they are given the training they need to complete an apprenticeship.
Among its clients are Citi, Morgan Stanley, Mercedes Benz, RightMove, and Facebook’s parent company Meta.
Multiverse and Blair have both had tremendous success.
Mr Blair’s paper fortune is said to be as high as £160 million, much larger than his father’s, thanks to a fundraising round last year that saw the startup’s value rocket to almost £650 million.
“We’ve allowed universities and academia to be the gatekeepers of who gets access to the best careers and, as a result, who the winners and losers in society are for a long time,” the 38-year-old says.
“That’s a problem when there’s no clear link between academic achievement and job performance, and when elite universities don’t reflect the diversity of society.”
To make matters worse, he claims, graduates “accrue massive amounts of debt” but “rarely find decent jobs” to justify their debt.
Given the nature of his business, it’s unsurprising that he’s asked about the 50% target on a regular basis.
“It was thought that the more people who went to university, the better.
New labour: how apprenticeships can equip firms for the tech revolution
Euan Blair says apprenticeships can address “two of the biggest issues” of our time – equipping businesses with the skills they need for the tech revolution, and giving them access to “diverse talent and not the same small group of people”.
Apprenticeships seem to be rising in public esteem. According to an Opinium poll commissioned by Multiverse, 66 per cent of UK adults felt apprenticeships had grown in value over the last five years. Forty-one per cent thought that an apprenticeship was better for preparing young people for work, compared to 17 per cent who felt a degree was better.
But Mr Blair thinks there is more work to be done to promote the option. The Government already collects data on post-graduation salaries for university courses, but he wants them to do the same for apprenticeships to enable “easy side-by-side comparisons” for school leavers.
To help set young people up for work, he argues there should a greater focus in schools on qualities such as “professionalism, succeeding in the workplace and building a network”.
He also backs Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s call for “digital skills” to be put at the heart of the curriculum.
“It’s essential,” Mr Blair says. “For a long time people talked about functional skills, which was supposed to be the fundamental skills that were English and maths. Sure. But IT, digital skills, anything related to tech and data need to be just as prioritised.”