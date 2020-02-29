Euro 2020 is in danger over coronavirus with major cities under threat, admit UEFA

Summer tournament may be cancelled if coronavirus outbreak worsens with Italy, who host the first game at Euro 2020, in trouble and London, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Munich all at risk

Euro 2020 could be cancelled if the situation with the coronavirus worsens, UEFA have confirmed.

Michelle Uva, who is on UEFA’s executive committee, has explained how the orders of individual countries hosting matches will be followed.

Italy has been one of the worst affected countries so far, especially in Europe.

Rome hosts the opening match of the tournament too on June 12 at 8pm as Italy take on Turkey in Group A.

Meanwhile, fans and teams are set to travel to various other locations around Europe.

The multi-city tournament is being played in Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St Petersburg.

Fears are growing, though, surrounding the spread of coronavirus, and Inter Milan’s Europa League tie against Ludogorets was even played behind closed doors at the San Siro on Thursday as safety precautions are now being taken.

Discussing the state of play with Euro 2020 this summer, Uva told broadcaster RAI: “We are at the waiting stage.

“We are monitoring country by country, and football must follow the orders of the individual countries.

“The sporting path will only be closed if the situation gets worse.”

The competition is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 12 and concludes with the final taking place a month later on Sunday, July 12.

England’s tournament gets underway on Sunday, June 14 when they play Croatia in Group D (2pm).

The Three Lions are still awaiting their second game on Friday, June 19 (8pm) due to the play-off matches taking place in Spring.

On Tuesday, June 23 (8pm), England go up against Czech Republic, but whether the tournament will go ahead remains to be seen.

Every game in Switzerland’s top division this weekend has today been postponed due to the ongoing threat.

As things stand, no matches in English football have been called off yet off the back of the spread of the coronavirus.