Eurocamp has announced low-cost family holiday deals starting at £186.

Eurocamp has announced low-cost family vacation packages starting at £186.

French, Spanish, and Italian resorts are proving to be ‘extremely popular.’

Eurocamp has released new early bird deals with up to 40% off selected trips, ensuring that holidaymakers have a very happy New Year.

There are deals available to kickstart the New Year in style, with many holidays now available for under £400 per party, per week – even during the popular Easter and May half-term school breaks.

Resorts in France, Spain, and Italy are already selling out, and guests can reserve their preferred dates for as little as £99.

“The New Year is typically when we see a surge in bookings as consumers snap up holidays in the sun to give them something to look forward to,” said Eurocamp marketing director Chris Hilton.

This year, we’re making it even easier for guests to book ahead of time without incurring any significant costs up front.

“Our early booking offer is a fantastic way to ensure a trip to some of Europe’s most popular destinations for £400 per party or less – even if you’re traveling during the school holidays.”

“Plus, with our money-back guarantee, people can book knowing that if their plans change, we’ll be there to assist them.”

This year, we’re looking forward to welcoming holidaymakers back to our parks.”

La Baume, Riviera and Provence, France, April 16, 7 nights, 3-bedroom Classic with air conditioning (sleeps 6) £186 per party

Paris, France, La Croix du Vieux Pont, April 16, 7 nights, 3-bedroom Comfort, £370 per party

Vilanova Park, Costa Dorada, Spain, May 28th, 7 nights, 2-bedroom Comfort, air-conditioning, £312 per person

May 28, 7 nights, 2-bedroom Comfort Vista, air conditioning, £322 per party, Le Soleil de la Méditerranée, Roussillon, France

May 28, 7 nights, 2-bedroom Classic, air conditioning (sleeps 5) £303 per party, Altomincio Family Park, Lake Garda, Italy

All Eurocamp trips include the Peace of Mind Promise, which allows travelers to change their trip’s date or destination up to seven days before departure.

