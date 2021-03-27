EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes guard Micic named MVP of week

ANKARA

After leading Anadolu Efes to an 85-65 victory over Panathinaikos OPAP on Thursday, Serbian guard Vasilije Micic has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of Round 31.

“A near-perfect shooting performance in a no-doubt-about-it victory has made Vasilije Micic of Anadolu Efes the MVP of the Week for the third time this season and the sixth time in his Turkish Airlines EuroLeague career,” a EuroLeague statement said on Saturday.

Micic, 27, played with 21 points, 7 assists and four rebounds against Panathinaikos to help his team seal 20th EuroLeague victory.

He averaged 16.5 points and 5 assists in 30 EuroLeague games this season.