EuroLeague Results

Feb 20 (OPTA) – Results from the EuroLeague games on Thursday(start times are CET) BK Zenit Saint Petersburg 81 Alba Berlin 83 Olympiacos BC 77 ASVEL Lyon Villeurbanne 68 Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü 65 Real Madrid Baloncesto 94 AX Armani Exchange Olimpia v BC Khimki in play Milan CD Saski Baskonia v BC Zalgiris Kaunas (21:00) BK Zenit Saint Petersburg 81 Alba Berlin 83 Olympiacos BC 77 ASVEL Lyon Villeurbanne 68 Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü 65 Real Madrid Baloncesto 94 AX Armani Exchange Olimpia v BC Khimki in play Milan CD Saski Baskonia v BC Zalgiris Kaunas (21:00)
