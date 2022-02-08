EuroMillions numbers and results: February 8th National Lottery draw

EuroMillions numbers and results for the February 8th National Lottery draw

The National Lottery EuroMillions draw took place tonight (February 8, 2022), with life-changing cash prizes on the line.

Check the results to see if you’ve just won a fortune and amassed sufficient funds to begin living the jet-set lifestyle you’ve always desired.

Every EuroMillions ticket includes an automatic entry into the UK Millionaire Maker, which ensures that at least one player will win £1 million in each draw.

Check your ticket against the numbers from tonight’s drawing below to see if you’re a winner.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions draw are 06, 20, 34, 37, 43, with 07, 10 as the Lucky Stars.

MCVR96825, the UK Millionaire Maker Selection winner.

The winning numbers for tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball draw are 03, 05, 14, 19, 36, with the Thunderball being 02.

On February 7, 2004, three organizations: France’s Française des Jeux, Spain’s Loteras y Apuestas del Estado, and the United Kingdom’s Camelot held the first EuroMillions draw.

The £175 million EuroMillions jackpot, which would make a winner richer than Adele, was up for grabs on December 4, 2020, making it one of the UK’s biggest prizes.

On October 8, 2019, another previous UK winner whose entire life was changed by their jackpot was a player who wished to remain anonymous.

They made off with a tidy sum of £170,221,000.

Colin and Chris Weir of Largs, Scotland, won £161,653,000 in the lottery on July 12, 2011.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford of Haverhill, Suffolk, won £148,656,000 after playing the lottery on August 10, 2012, while Jane Park of London became Britain’s youngest lottery winner in 2013 when she won £1 million.

Any EuroMillions prize has a 1 in 13 chance of winning.

Could you hand in your notice and swap your daily commute for slurping champagne on a super yacht or lying back on a private beach in the Bahamas if the jackpot of £14 million is won tonight?