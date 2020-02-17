Euromillions winner Colin Weir throws £1m lobster and champagne party from beyond grave

A Lotto winner who scooped £161million in the EuroMillions threw a no expenses spared ‘million-pound’ funeral party for his closest friends.

Colin Weir, from Largs, Ayrshire died suddenly from kidney failure and sepsis in December aged 72.

Mr Weir scooped £161million in the EuroMillions in 2011 with ex-wife Christine.

The philanthropist and Partick Thistle fanatic, who bought a majority seven-figure stake in his favourite club, laid on the luxury event at the five-star Trump Turnberry, from beyond the grave, as a final parting gift for his trusted friends.

A close friend of Colin’s, who was at the lavish event, told the Daily Record: ‘Colin was certain before he died that he wanted to give his friends a great party to remember him by.

‘So he booked out one of the biggest rooms at Trump Turnberry hotel and treated all of his friends to the biggest and grandest party any of us had ever seen. It was amazing.’

His funeral cortege was met last month by hundreds of Jags fans after making a final visit to his beloved Firhill stadium. The service was attended by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – followed by a wake at Partick Burgh Hall but the extravagant Turnberry event had been kept strictly under wraps until now.

Guests at Trump Turnberry were reportedly treated to lobster and drank champagne at £340-a-bottle during the private function.

A source said: ‘Everybody was dining on Krug champagne and lobster. There was the best wine money could buy by the case load. I saw people knocking back bottles and bottles.

‘For starters, there was truffle soup – which comes in at about £40 a plate. Then there were tables and tables laden with food.

‘The puddings were out of this world as well. Somebody said that Colin put aside £1million for the party. It certainly would have cost an awful lot of money.’

The pal added: ‘It was purely for friends. There was no family present. The family were at the funeral, where his wife Christine attended alongside Nicola Sturgeon and her husband.

‘The NHS team who cared for Colin during his illness were also there as he had nothing but praise for these people.’

Dad-of-two Colin, who had previously worked as a TV cameraman, and wife Christine, 62, a psychiatric nurse, spent time at the hotel, which offers luxury rooms for £1000 a night, following the win.

After initially buying a more modest property, they went on to purchase Frognal mansion, bought from hotel tycoon Bill Costley for £3.5million.

The couple were also known for their philanthropic work and set up The Weir Charitable Trust in 2013.

The Jags, who were among the beneficiaries, set up the Thistle Weir Youth Academy and a section of Firhill was named the Colin Weir Stand.

They also became regular donars to the SNP and donated £1million to the Scottish independence campaign.

Along with their children, Carly and Jamie, the Weirs became well known in the Ayrshire community for funding local projects.

Colin previously said: ‘We didn’t want to go away and live on a small island with no contact with the people who are important to us.’

In 2018, Colin bought a five-bed coastal mansion in Ayrshire for £1.5million and in April last year the couple announced their intention ‘to divorce amicably’ after 38 years of marriage.