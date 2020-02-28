Europa League draw in full as Man Utd, Rangers and Wolves discover last 16 fate

Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers all know their Europa League fate after the draw in Nyon

Manchester United will head to Austria for a Europa League last 16 clash with LASK.

Bruno Fernandes has already scored against Valerien Ismael’s team this season – albeit for Sporting Lisbon.

The Bundesliga side defeated AZ Alkmaar 3-1 on aggregate in the last round.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side, meanwhile, battered Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate.

Rangers will lock horns with German giants Bayer Leverkusen, who were Champions League runners up in 2002. Steven Gerrard’s men impressed against Braga but are around 50/1 to win the Europa League.

Wolves have a clash with Olympiakos to look forward to. The Athens-based outfit stunned Arsenal on Thursday night to edge forward in the competition. It was Youssef El-Arabi who grabbed the crucial away goal to sink the beleaguered north Londoners.

Inter Milan – who are battling to win Serie A under Antonio Conte’s stewardship – host La Liga side Getafe.

Besiktas face Copenhagen after they dumped out Scottish Champions Celtic to progress this far.

Wolfsburg welcome Shakhtar Donetsk Volkswagen Arena.

Sevilla, the most successful side in Europa League history, face a stern test against Roma.

Either Red Bull Salzburg or Frankfurt will fight it out with Swiss heavyweights Basel.

