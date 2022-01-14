Europe could be thrown into war at any time, according to the US, as Putin plans ‘false flag’ attacks to provoke an invasion of Ukraine.

Europe could be thrown into war at any time, according to the United States, as Putin plots ‘false flag’ attacks to provoke a Ukrainian invasion.

According to a US official, VLADIMIR Putin’s special forces have put in place operatives trained in explosives to carry out a “false-flag” operation to create a pretext for invading Ukraine.

The US released intelligence findings the day after national security advisor Jake Sullivan claimed that Russia was “fabricating a pretext for an invasion” by amassing tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border.

On the condition of anonymity, a US official said Russia could start the operations “several weeks” before launching a military invasion, which could happen between mid-January and mid-February.

“We have information that Russia has already prepositioned a group of operatives in eastern Ukraine to conduct a false-flag operation,” they said.

“The operatives have been trained in urban warfare and the use of explosives in order to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxies.”

According to the official, Russia is also ramping up a social media disinformation campaign, including posts accusing Ukraine of human rights violations and accusing the West of inciting tensions.

“Our information also suggests that Russian influence actors are already fabricating Ukrainian provocations in state and social media to justify a Russian intervention and sow divisions in Ukraine,” they continued.

The US has accused Russia of spreading conspiracies and disinformation on social media on numerous occasions.

According to the US official, Russian-language justifications for Moscow’s narratives on Ukraine have increased by 200 percent on social media in December, to nearly 3,500 posts per day.

In his briefing to reporters, Sullivan said Russia used similar tactics when it seized Crimea in 2014 and backed an ongoing insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

“We saw this playbook in 2014,” he explained.

“They’re rehearsing this playbook.”

After a week of talks with Russia to defuse tensions, the US released its findings on alleged false-flag plans.

Putin has denied plans to invade Ukraine, but he has demanded security guarantees from the West, including assurances that NATO will not expand eastward.

Mr. Sullivan said yesterday that the US preferred diplomacy, but that it was willing to “defend” allies and impose significant economic costs on Russia if it invaded.

After an uprising toppled a government that had rejected Western pressure to move Ukraine closer to the West, Russia increased its pressure on Ukraine in 2014.

According to our information, Russian influence actors have already begun to fabricate Ukrainian provocations.

The pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine has claimed the lives of over 13,000 people.

Meanwhile, an expert claims that the US must prepare for a possible escalation with 100,000 Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border.

"We're in the midst of a European security crisis," the US Ambassador to the…

