Europe industrial output down 11.6% y-o-y in June

ISTANBUL

The EU’s industrial output slipped 11.6% in June compared to the same month of last year, the bloc’s statistical office reported on Wednesday.

Eurostat said the figure was also down 12.3% in eurozone during the same period.

It grew 9.1% both in EU and eurozone in June versus the previous month with the easing of measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents member states that use the single currency — euro — while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

Both the EU and eurozone industrial output posted annual decreases during the first six months of 2020.

In the EU, among main industrial groups, the production of capital goods fell the most, down 16.4% year-on-year in June.

It was followed by intermediate goods (11.9%), energy (9.1%), durable consumer goods (7.5%), and non-durable consumer goods (6%).

Among member states, the highest annual drops were seen in Portugal (-14.8%), Germany and Spain (both -14.1%), and Italy (-13.7%).

Only Ireland posted an annual increase in the month with 4.5%, Eurostat noted.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 741,700 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 20.3 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 12.6 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several sectors, including factories, have been facing problems related to measures, such as lockdowns.