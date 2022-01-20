Europe is considering a new COVID-19 strategy that accepts the virus: ‘The model needs to change,’ says the European Commission.

Europe considers a new COVID-19 strategy that accepts the virus: ‘The model needs to change,’ says one expert.

MADRID — When the coronavirus pandemic was first announced, Spaniards were told to stay at home for at least three months.

They were not allowed to go outside for weeks, even for exercise.

The economy came to a halt when children were banned from playgrounds.

Officials, on the other hand, credit the harsh measures with preventing the health system from collapsing completely.

They argued about how lives had been saved.

Now, nearly two years later, Spain is preparing to implement a new COVID-19 strategy.

With one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe and one of the most pandemic-affected economies, the government is laying the groundwork to treat the next outbreak as a chronic illness rather than an emergency.

Similar measures are being considered in Portugal and the United Kingdom.

The idea is to transition from crisis to control mode, treating the virus in the same way that countries treat flu or measles.

Accepting the fact that infections will occur and providing extra care for those who are at risk and those who have complications is part of this.

Pedro Sánchez, Spain’s center-left prime minister, wants the European Union to consider similar changes now that the omicron variant has emerged, indicating that the disease is becoming less lethal.

“What we’re saying is that in the coming months and years, we’ll have to think about how to manage the pandemic with different parameters,” he said Monday.

“We are doing our homework, anticipating scenarios,” Sánchez said, adding that the changes should not happen until the omicron surge is over.

According to the World Health Organization, it is too early to consider any immediate changes.

Although the organization does not have clearly defined criteria for declaring COVID-19 an endemic disease, its experts have previously stated that it will happen when the virus becomes more predictable and there are no sustained outbreaks.

“Because it’s not just about the number of cases, it’s a subjective decision.”

“It’s all about the severity and the impact,” Dr.

Michael Ryan is the head of the WHO’s emergency response team.

On Monday, Dr. Gupta spoke at a panel at the World Economic Forum.

COVID-19, according to US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci, could not…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.