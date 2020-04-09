Europe warns that “it is too early” to start lifting measures against the coronavirus

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) believes that “it is currentlytoo early to start lifting all measurescommunity and physical distancing “launched by European countries to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

In this context, the ECDC details that, “before considering the possibility of lifting any measure”,countries “should ensure that better testing and surveillance systems are in placeto inform and monitor increase / decrease strategies and assess epidemiological consequences. “

European experts insist that de-escalation plans, such as the one being studied by the Government in Spain for the coming weeks, must ensure that the “adequate capacities” are available to “mitigate the risk of an overwhelming recurrence of increased transmission and the risk to vulnerable members of the population. “

So,have warned that uncontrolled transmission of the coronavirus will returnif the restrictive measures are lifted “too quickly”. “Estimates indicate that no European country is close to reaching the necessary population protection threshold, which means that sustained transmission of the virus can be expected if current interventions are lifted too quickly,” they indicate in a report published on Wednesday. .

Therefore, they consider that, in the absence of a vaccine, “it will be necessary to maintain physical distance measures of some kindfor at least a few months, to ensure that the demand for health care does not exceed the availability “of health services in each country.

“Strict measures of social distancing are very disturbing for society, both economically and socially. Therefore, there is asignificant interest in defining a robust approachfor de-escalation. However, unless the incidence of infections is reduced to a very low level in a given environment, transmission will continue until a population protection threshold is reached, “argues the European health authority.

The ECDC recalls that account should be taken of the fact that new infections reported on a given day reflect the measures that were in effect around a week earlier, while reported deaths reflect the epidemiological situation and the current measures two or three weeks before. “This time lag complicates the evaluation of the effects of the measuresand it can pose a particular problem by communicating to the public the need to maintain current restrictions and measures, “they warn.

Furthermore, the ECDC reports in its report that, in recent weeks, the European surveillance system for all-cause mortality showed “aexcess mortality “above the expected rate in Belgium, Spain, France, Italy, Malta, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, mainly in the age group of 65 years or more. However, experts do not directly link it to the coronavirus situation.

The ECDC does argue that, although daily cases and deaths are declining “slightly” in some European countries, “many are currently only analyzing serious or hospitalized casestherefore these trends should be interpreted with caution. “Despite early evidence from Italy and Austria that the number of cases and deaths is declining, there is currently no indication at the level that the peak of the epidemic “, they value.