European bank provides credit line to Moroccan private sector amid COVID-19

RABAT, April 8 (Xinhua) — The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group launched Wednesday a 440-million-euro (about 480 million U.S. dollars) credit line to support COVID-19-hit Moroccan private sector.

According to a statement by the group, this credit line launched with local banks will provide the private sector with necessary liquidity to continue their activity.

The EIB Group has decided, exceptionally, to accelerate the disbursement of loans already signed to support small and medium-sized businesses, the statement added.

The EIB Group will be ready to further strengthen its support to the Moroccan health sector with regard to medical equipment and infrastructure.

On April 7, Morocco began to draw on a Precautionary and Liquidity Line (PLL) for an amount equivalent to nearly 3 billion U.S. dollars, to help deal with economic problems caused by COVID-19.

Morocco has so far reported 1,275 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 91 deaths and 97 recoveries.