European Commission proposes to tighten EU travel restrictions

BRUSSELS, Jan 25 (Xinhua) — The European Commission proposed on Monday an amendment to the coronavirus-related travel restrictions currently in force in the European Union (EU), taking into account the new variants of the virus.

Following an announcement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last Thursday, the executive arm of the EU proposes changes in two areas to the member states — updating the agreed color code for the mapping of risk areas, and applying stricter measures to travelers from higher-risk areas.

Dark red would be added to the existing color code used on the weekly map of the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) to indicate areas where the virus is circulating at very high levels. This would apply to areas where the 14-day notification rate is more than 500 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The currently used color code ranges from green for the safer zones to orange and red for zones where the epidemiological situation is more critical. In addition, gray is used where the data are not sufficient.

The European Commission would also like its member states to adopt stricter measures for travelers from higher risk areas, for example, mandatory COVID-19 tests before departure and quarantine obligation upon arrival.

“It is necessary to strongly discourage unnecessary travel,” the Commission said, adding that “essential travelers such as health care workers, people traveling for imperative family or business reasons arriving from ‘dark red’ areas should also get tested and undergo quarantine, provided that this does not have a disproportionate impact on the exercise of their essential function or need.”

The Commission also adopted a proposal to update the European Council recommendation on travel into the EU from non-EU countries on Monday.

The requirements include a mandatory PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test with a negative result 72 hours before departure, stricter measures to address virus strains of concern, and the development of a Common European Passenger Locator Form.

Both proposals were discussed on Monday afternoon by the European Council. After adoption, it will be up to the member states to implement the updated measures. Enditem