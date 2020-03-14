European Commission tells staff to work from home due…

BRUSSELS, March 12 – The European Commission has decided to require most of its staff to work from home from Monday, March 16, due to the coronavirus, a person working at the EU executive told Reuters.

Only staff performing “critical functions” will need to present at work but will operate in shifts, the person said, citing an internal memo from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Around 32,000 people are employed by the European Commission, mainly in Brussels but also in Luxembourg. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Robin Emmott)