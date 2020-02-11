European Golden Shoe standings: Erling Haaland only 4th despite Dortmund goals

The European Golden Shoe is awarded to the leading goalscorer in the continent over the course of a season based on a points system applied to different leagues

Erling Haaland has got off to a flyer at Borussia Dortmund, scoring eight goals in his first four appearances since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

But incredibly, the teenage sensation still finds himself joint-fourth in the European Golden Shoe standings – an award handed to the continent’s top goalscorer based on a points system applied to different leagues.

Haaland sits level with Cristiano Ronaldo in the current standings, despite scoring 23 league goals this season compared to the Juventus superstar’s tally of 19.

And that is because 16 of the Norwegian’s goals came for Austrian outfit Salzburg, where each goal is multiplied by 1.5 in the system.

Goals scored in the top five leagues according to UEFA coefficients are multiplied by 2, which means Ronaldo has earned the same amount of points as Haaland so far.

In the leagues ranked six to 21 by UEFA, goals are multiplied by 1.5, while leagues ranked 22 and below are multiplied by a mere factor of 1.

As things stand, Ciro Immobile leads the way in the 2019/20 campaign having netted 25 goals so far for Lazio, which leaves him on 50 points.

Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski is not far behind him on 22 goals and 44 points, with Timo Werner in third after registering 20 goals and 40 points for RB Leipzig this term.

A number of Premier League stars make it into the top 10, including Leicester’s Jamie Vardy and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is one of eight players tied for 10th spot, who all have 14 goals and 28 points under their belt.

European Golden Shoe award – 2019/20 standings

1. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 25 goals/50 points

2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 22 goals/44 points

3. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) – 20 goals/40 points

4=. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – 19 goals/38 points

4=. Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg/Borussia Dortmund) – 23 goals/38 points

6. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – 17 goals/34 points

7=. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) – 16 goals/32 points

7=. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) – 16 goals/32 points

9. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) – 15 goals/30 points

10=. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 14 goals/28 points

10=. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 14 goals/28 points

10=. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 14 goals/28 points

10=. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 14 goals/28 points

10=. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – 14 goals/28 points

10=. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) – 14 goals/28 points

10=. Danny Ings (Southampton) – 14 goals/28 points

10=. Joao Pedro (Cagliari) – 14 goals/28 points