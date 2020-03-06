European health chiefs greet each other with ELBOW BUMPS as coronavirus fears grip the continent

European health chiefs today greeted each other with elbow bumps and by placing their hands on their heart today instead of the traditional handshake, as coronavirus fears continue to rise across the continent.

Ministers from Croatia, France, Greece and Cyprus took precautions by raising their elbows instead of shaking hands at an emergency meeting in Brussels to try and contain the escalating crisis.

Almost 6,000 cases and 160 deaths have been confirmed across Europe, with Slovenia, Hungary and Poland becoming the latest countries to detect their first cases of the deadly coronavirus.

In the UK, thousands of Freemasons have been told to avoid their so-called ‘special handshakes’ over fears that the mysterious practice could leave elderly members at risk of catching the deadly COVID-2019.

It comes after US Vice President Mike Pence yesterday bumped elbows with Washington State Governor Jay Inslee and other top state officials, in a meeting to discuss the state’s efforts to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Fearing a possible shortage in protective equipment, health ministers from the European Union are holding an emergency meeting to try to improve their collective response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

While Italy is the hardest-hit country in Europe, 5,923 confirmed cases have been recorded across the 27-nation bloc.

Globally, confirmed cases have topped 100,000 today. More than 3,400 deaths have occurred, mostly in people with underlying health conditions.

The epidemic has been spreading at a quicker pace over the past two weeks, leading the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to raise the risk of coronavirus infection from moderate to high.

The last time EU health ministers met, on Feb 13, no death had been reported in Europe.

According to the latest figures released by the ECDC, 112 people have now died from the virus on the continent.

‘Today is about solidarity, preparedness, and about coordination,’ said Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for health.

As health officials gathered at EU headquarters today, they took advice to minimise close contact with each other and elbow bump instead of hand shake.

The handshake is becoming a taboo worldwide for greeting among workers, as employees and clients fear the spread of coronavirus in the workplace.

France and Italy recommended last week that people do not shake hands or kiss each other, while Switzerland has said its residents should consider dropping the everyday greeting of kissing each other on the cheek.

Yesterday, Vice President Mike Pence gave elbows with Washington State Governor Jay Inslee on the tarmac after Air Force Two landed in Tacoma.

Instead of shaking his hand, Inslee put out his elbow. The vice president then reciprocated and gave Inslee an elbow bump.

The vice president gave elbow bumps to other top state officials in Washington after arriving to discuss efforts to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus in the US.

Boris Johnson however, appears to be unfazed by the risk of catching coronavirus with handshakes, admitting on Tuesday: ‘I can tell you, I’m shaking hands continuously.

‘I was at a hospital the other night, where I think there were actually a few coronavirus patients, and I shook hands with everybody, you’ll be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands.’

In other developments, the United Grand Lodge of England, an organisation for Freemasonry, wrote to members to advise against handshakes, The Telegraph reports.

The body deem the ban a necessity because many Freemasons were in their seventies and eighties and therefore at greater risk of catching COVID-19 and death.

Ceremonies typically have a lot of close skin-to-skin contact during secret initiation ceremonies using medieval practises.

Dr David Staples, the Grand Secretary of the United Grand Lodge of England, said: ‘We take a lot of the allegory in our ceremonies from medieval stonemasons.

‘They can be sort of like a West End play. People are led around the lodge by their shoulders, or by their hands.

‘We do have handshakes, although they never leave the ceremony itself. For the moment, those elements of our ceremonies are on hold.’

The meeting in Brussels comes amid fears that the outbreak could lead to drug shortages because India limited the export of certain medicines due to the coronavirus and drug ingredient makers in China remain shut.

Europe largely relies on China and India for common drugs and protective equipment such as face masks.

Many European countries agree that the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, should speed up the joint procurement process it launched two weeks ago that allows the EU to buy urgent medical supplies for its members.

As contagion fears have led to shortages of face masks and sanitising hand gels, French President Emmanuel Macron said this week the government is requisitioning all current and future stocks of protective masks.

‘We don’t have enough protective masks,’ said Czech health minister Adam Vojtech as he joined the meeting.

‘The problem is that the demand is much higher than the supply. A third of the world’s production of drugs is located in China and also in India, which as far as I know also has stopped exports of drugs recently.’

Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros said the meeting should also help member states to better coordinate measures taken at national level that differ from one country to the other.

Italy, for instance, has closed all schools and universities and barred fans from all sporting events for the next few weeks.

In neighbouring France, the Paris-Nice bike race will go ahead as planned this weekend, while soccer games continue to be played in Belgium.

‘We should emphasize the importance of communication between member states and toward the public,’ Mr Beros said. ‘That can help us fight the disease.’

Asked about the bloc’s dependence on medical chains in China and India, Danish health minister Magnus Heunicke said the EU should consider building a new strategy in the long term.

But ‘right now, we are focusing on making sure we have the medicine we need.’

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) have said there are currently no medicine shortages in the UK and the ‘we have stockpiles of generic drugs like paracetamol in the event of any supply issues.’

But as mass panic grips the nation, anxious Brits have taken to stockpiling hand sanitiser and food supplies.

The UK has already recorded 163 cases and officials are bracing themselves for a surge in cases.

The first death of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, was confirmed on UK soil last night – believed to be a woman in her 70s from Berkshire with underlying health conditions. Last month a Briton died from the virus after being infected on a cruise ship in Japan.

In other coronavirus developments: