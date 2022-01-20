European legislators have called for a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The European Parliament condemns Hong Kong’s human rights situation and calls for sanctions and political boycotts.

BEIJING

The European Parliament called for a diplomatic and political boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday.

A European Parliament statement said that lawmakers approved a resolution that “condemns in the strongest terms the deterioration of human rights in Hong Kong.”

The document, which was approved by a vote of 585-46 with 41 abstentions, urged EU member states to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials who are responsible for human rights violations.

They also demanded that the National Security Law be repealed, claiming that it violates China’s international obligations, as well as the release of political prisoners and detained protesters.

In 2020, China passed the National Security Law for Hong Kong, which makes secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces illegal.

The Olympics have been declared a diplomatic and political boycott by Lithuania, Estonia, Belgium, and Denmark, while Dutch, Swedish, Austrian, and Slovenian high-ranking officials have canceled their participation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The boycott was described as “insignificant” by French President Emmanuel Macron last month.

The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Japan have also declared a diplomatic boycott of the Games due to China’s human rights situation.

Kazakhstan’s and Sudan’s situations

Two other foreign-policy resolutions were approved by EU lawmakers.

After protests against rising liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices erupted into massive riots across Kazakhstan, the European Parliament strongly condemned the widespread violence.

The resolution, which passed 589-35 with 47 abstentions, condemned Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s “inflammatory rhetoric” in calling protesters terrorists and called for an “international investigation” into crimes committed against the Kazakh people.

In a separate vote, the European Parliament condemned human rights violations against protesters in Sudan following a coup in October, with 31 abstentions, and called on political actors to engage in a transition dialogue.